Campaign to Recall Governor Gavin Newsom Collects Nearly A Million Signatures

Governor Faces Criticism Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Californians who are unhappy with the way Governor Gavin Newsom has handled the coronavirus pandemic are gathering signatures in an attempt to qualify a recall measure in a special election. 1.5 million verified signatures need to be collected by March 17th.

Guest, Randy Economy, Newsom Recall Campaign

'Recall' Campaign Contributions Scrutinized

California's former top elections watchdog is calling for the state to investigate the largest donor to the campaign to recall Governor Newsom. An Orange County Company is suspected of failing to follow rules regarding campaign contributions.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Regulators Delay Release of Health And Safety Rules for Oil Drilling

California regulators have failed to meet a deadline to create new safety and health rules for oil drilling in the state. At Issue are setback rules for drilling near homes, schools, and playgrounds.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED