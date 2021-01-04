Pelosi Is Narrowly Reelected Speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was narrowly reelected leader of the chamber on Sunday, continuing her control of the Democratic majority at a time of questions about the path ahead for Congress and who may take the gavel after her.

Pelosi garnered 216 votes Sunday, seven more than the 209 for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Five House Democrats did not vote for Pelosi. Three voted present, while Maine Rep. Jared Golden cast a ballot for Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

In remarks, Pelosi told her fellow members that they "begin the new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty." After the last Congress passed a relief package in its waning days, she stressed that lawmakers' "most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus."

"It gives me great pride," she said, "to serve as speaker of the most diverse House in American history, with a record-shattering 122 women, 100 years after women won the right to vote."

A more divided House

Democrats have a tighter majority after the November election, which meant there was little room for dissent for Pelosi to be reelected.