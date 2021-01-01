Giant Sequoias Face New Danger in Bark Beetles

Bark Beetles Pose New Threat to Giant Sequoias

Giant Sequoias are found along a 260 mile range on the slopes of the Sierras. Many of the trees are ancient, and face threats like climate change, droughts and wildfires. Bark beetles are now posing yet another challenge.

Reporter:Ezra David Romero, CapRadio

Test Can Now Detect Deadly Mushroom Poison in Minutes

A team at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Northern California has developed a simple, portable test that can rapidly detect a deadly mushroom poison. The test is now available for sale online just in time for mushroom season.

Chloe Veltman, KQED