Another Central Valley Foster Farms Employee Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Another Foster Farms employee in the Central Valley has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The Fresno plant worker's death was confirmed by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health in an email to KQED Wednesday. Cal/OSHA was notified of the death on Dec. 28, at which point they began the process of inspecting the Foster Farms facility on S. Cherry Avenue in Fresno. There is now a total of three COVID-related deaths at that facility.

A Foster Farms plant in Livingston was shut down for six days in September after an outbreak resulted in at least 392 workers testing positive for coronavirus, with nine dying from complications from COVID-19, KQED previously reported.

"We are saddened by the death at our Cherry Street plant and, out of respect for the family and loved ones, can provide no further details," the company said through a spokesperson.

The death follows an outbreak of at least 193 COVID-19 infections at the same poultry plant which was confirmed to KQED by the Fresno County Department of Public Health in early December, though it is not immediately clear if the death is related to that outbreak.