The Cliff House Sign Came Down Today, But That Doesn't Mean It's Closed Forever

In a statement on its website, and sent to press, the National Park Service said they offered Peanut Wagon, Inc., the Hountalas' organization, one last chance to hold onto the reins of the Cliff House on Dec. 30.

The park service said Peanut Wagon, Inc. declined that offer. But both sides have their own tale to tell.

The Hountalas family says the offer was too little, too late. Their difficult financial situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, they added, and they say the park service did little to help.

"At 11:00 a.m. this morning, December 30, 2020 we were informed by the NPS, in a last-minute change of mind, that they were going back to their original offer, which is financially unfeasible to both Peanut Wagon, Inc. and our potential partner," they wrote in a statement on the Cliff House website yesterday.

The Hountalas family has previously said it costs tens of thousands of dollars every month to "maintain and guard the massive Cliff House building."

For its part, the NPS said it "understands the difficult circumstances the coronavirus pandemic created for businesses across the globe," and "has continued to negotiate in good faith and consider all options within our legal authority to allow Peanut Wagon, Inc. to continue to operate the Cliff House, and the parties have thoroughly discussed and explored those alternatives."

The last long-term contract between the Cliff House and the National Park Service expired in June 2018. Since then, the restaurant had been operating under a series of short-term contracts, with the most recent one set to expire today, Dec. 31.

In the future, the building may no longer house any restaurant at all, the Hountalas family alleges.