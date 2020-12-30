How COVID-19 Changed How We Get Around

The Coronavirus' Impact on Public Transportation Could Last Decades

This week we’re looking back on 2020 and how some of the year’s biggest news stories changed our lives. The coronavirus has had a huge impact on transportation and how Californians get from point A to point B. Public transportation systems have been hit hard. When many people began working from home, buses, trains, and subways saw dramatic decreases in ridership

Guest: Ethan Elkind, UC Berkeley Center for Law, Energy, and the Environment

Can Volkswagen's New Electric SUV Restore it's Reputation?

Five years ago, Volkswagen was in the news for all the wrong reasons. VW's cheating was partly discovered by California air quality regulators, but not before the company had sold or leased 85,000 of its dirty diesel cars to unsuspecting drivers. Now the automaker is hoping it's new all-electric SUV will help repair its image.