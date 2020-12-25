KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Christmas Day Wonder: Gingerbread Monolith Mysteriously Appears at SF Park
News

Christmas Day Wonder: Gingerbread Monolith Mysteriously Appears at SF Park

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
A gingerbread monument mysteriously appears at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Twitter user @aprilzero)

It's a Christmas Day wonder: A nearly seven-foot-tall gingerbread monolith is now towering above San Francisco at Corona Heights Park, a hilltop sloping just above the Castro neighborhood.

As the gingerbread tower rises, so do questions.

Who built it? Did Christmas-happy aliens beam it down from above? Did some rogue artificial intelligence escape a nearby Google campus, and, driven mad by our plethora of Christmas music (thanks, KOIT!), design an art piece to brighten our days? And just how expensive is it to rent a highrise apartment within its crumbly, ginger-pungent walls? (If it's cheap, please contact this reporter ...)

We do know a few things are pretty likely: First, the gingerbread monolith is surely an homage to the Utah monolith that captured the nation's attention earlier this year, but with a Christmas twist.

Sponsored

And second, many have had their day brightened by this gingerbread wonder already.

"I just thought it was hilarious," said Raemond Bergstrom-Wood, a neighbor who spotted the monolith on his morning walk.

Ananda Sharma, founder of the Gyroscope app, posted a photo of the monolith on Twitter Friday morning, with a sunrise coloring the sky behind it. He told KQED he didn't see the monolith first.

"I think I smelled it before I saw it," Sharma said.

He went on a run around 7 a.m. up through the park and climbed the hill to see the sunrise. He spotted a double rainbow and wanted to peek at that too. At first, he thought the monolith was "a big post," but as he got closer, he smelled the gingerbread scent wafting toward him. The monolith is standing in panels separated by icing.

Sharma, like many of us, saw his 2020 darkened by lockdowns and the orange and red skies of our recent wildfires.

"Just a few months before, from this same spot, the whole sky was red and unbreathable," he said.

Now?

"It made me smile. I wonder who did it, and when they put it there," he said.

KQED is hoping to speak to the artist who created the gingerbread monolith. If you're the creator, and would like to be interviewed, please reach out to this reporter at jrodriguez@kqed.org

 