Christmas Day Wonder: Gingerbread Monolith Mysteriously Appears at SF Park

It's a Christmas Day wonder: A nearly seven-foot-tall gingerbread monolith is now towering above San Francisco at Corona Heights Park, a hilltop sloping just above the Castro neighborhood.

As the gingerbread tower rises, so do questions.

Who built it? Did Christmas-happy aliens beam it down from above? Did some rogue artificial intelligence escape a nearby Google campus, and, driven mad by our plethora of Christmas music (thanks, KOIT!), design an art piece to brighten our days? And just how expensive is it to rent a highrise apartment within its crumbly, ginger-pungent walls? (If it's cheap, please contact this reporter ...)