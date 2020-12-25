How a Great Depression Government Program Kept Musicians at Work

Richmond Museum Saves Lost Historic Mural

A mural called "Richmond: Industrial City" hung in a post office from 1941 to 1976. After it was taken off the wall while the building was renovated, it was put in a crate and put in a basement. It took four years to raise $45,000 dollars to restore the canvas.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

How a Great Depression Government Program Kept Musicians Working

In 1933, Congress passed a series of reforms aimed at pulling America out of the Depression. The New Deal gave rise to the Works Progress Administration, which established the Federal Music Project to help keep musicians at work.

Reporter: Austin Cross, KPCC