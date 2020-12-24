With the NBA season tipping off in empty arenas around the country, Scott and Marisa revisit one of their favorite interviews of the year: a conversation with Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Kerr discussed the league's response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the deadly August explosion in his birthplace of Beirut, his family's long history in the Middle East and how he continues to learn from his players.
Political Breakdown
Holiday Special: Steve Kerr on Beirut, Basketball During the Pandemic, and Learning from his Players
28 min
Steve Kerr on Political Breakdown, with Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.
