'Fire in Paradise' Illuminates the Destruction of a Town Razed by Fire

What Happened in Butte County in November 2018, and Why?

On November 8th, 2018 The Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise. It killed at least 85 people, and displaced tens of thousands. Two California-based journalists were on the ground as the fire burned and have turned their experience, as well as hundreds of interviews with locals and experts, into a book about the tragedy.

Guest: Dani Anguiano, Author, Fire in Paradise

New Book Explores Tijuana and San Diego's Common Ground

The relationship between San Diego and Tijuana, right across the border, is often misunderstood. A new book explores the misunderstood relationship, and common cause, residents of the two cities often find.

Guest: Michael S. Malone, Author, El Tercer Pais