Immigrant Advocates Sound Alarm Over Escalating COVID-19 Outbreak in Yuba County Jail

Kavanagh estimates the jail currently houses around 20 ICE detainees out of the total 235 people held there.

One is her client Ruperto Robles, 59, who's been detained in the facility since November 2019. Originally from Mexico, he has lived in the United States with a green card for 30 years, Kavanagh said, but was transferred to ICE for deportation after some contact with law enforcement. Robles contracted COVID-19 at Yuba, and is considered medically vulnerable due to a history of diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and obesity.

"He was considered so high risk in terms of COVID that he has been held in isolation for most of the pandemic, which has been really harmful to his mental health," Kavanagh said. "And despite claiming that they were isolating him to protect him, he was moved within the jail to four different locations within the past two weeks, including into locations where people were later testing positive for COVID and removed out."

Speaking through an interpreter, Robles told KQED he had been feeling healthy until he was transferred around the facility.

Kavanagh also said she and Robles received conflicting information about whether or not he had COVID-19, something that only came to light as part of the class-action lawsuit.

"Two days ago, at night, they told class counsel that Ruperto was positive for COVID. In the morning, they said, 'Never mind, he's not positive.' And then two hours later, on the status conference, they said, 'oops, never mind. He is positive,'" she said. "So what we're seeing is just a very high level of incompetence and disregard for human life."

Kavanagh has filed a request for Robles to be released to a hotel room where he can recover from the virus and isolate while his case is decided by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. An immigrant rights group, NorCal Resist, has committed to pay for the hotel room and provide Robles with post-release support.

Robles said he would feel safer in a hotel room, and his health would more likely improve if he was removed from the jail outbreak.