Alex Padilla Will Be California's First Latino Senator

Governor Newsom Fills Empty Senate Seat With Veteran California Politician

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is heading to Washington to finish out the Senate term of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Governor Gavin Newsom made the historic announcement yesterday.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

California Nearing 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

If the current surge in coronavirus cases continues, officials say the state could run out of intensive care beds by the end of the month. California broke another record on Monday with more than 60,000 newly identified cases, even as most of the state remains under the governor’s latest regional stay-at-home order.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Ahead of Stimulus Package, the Unemployed Lobbied Congress Though Grassroots Advocacy

In Washington, Congress finally passed a stimulus package this week. Critics say it’s not nearly enough support, but it does offer some relief. Unemployed workers-turned-advocates were among those who lobbied lawmakers to do something, by taking on the cause like it’s their job.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED