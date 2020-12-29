Far From Campus or Far From Home: A Pandemic Winter Break Wears on Two Berkeley Students From Africa

With cases of the coronavirus increasing around the globe and a no-travel advisory in full force across the Bay Area, many people are making the difficult choice to spend the holidays without family and friends. But for international students like Coulibaly, who infrequently see their families throughout the school year due to distance and cost of travel, it’s an especially bittersweet time.

Coulibaly ultimately made the decision to stay in the Bay Area due to the complicated travel guidance both here and at home, and because of concern about the spread of the virus.

Life at UC Berkeley has never been easy. Coulibaly has been at the school for a while. But while he made many friends as an undergrad, they’ve mostly all graduated and moved on, while he stayed behind.

"So starting the grad program, I really felt isolated," he said.

And the pandemic has only made those feelings of isolation worse.

While being an international student in the U.S. can be difficult overall, the situation is particularly acute for African students at Berkeley. There are only around 60 students from Africa at the school right now — about 1% of the international student population — and half of those are undergraduates. With such a small population, it can be hard to connect with people who have shared life experiences, especially during a pandemic.

At the same time, Coulibaly said it’s been tough to fit in with Berkeley’s Black and African American student groups.

"Even with the people that look like you, you don't really understand the struggle that they have been through being in this country," Coulibaly said.

While Coulibaly has a generous scholarship, he’s had to work side jobs on campus to send extra cash back home to his family in the Ivory Coast, though this type of work is currently on hold while the school is closed for winter break.

He's also been navigating issues of racism and discrimination on campus, like the time he overheard a couple of students say they would never date a Black guy.

"I never experienced that before coming to the United States," he said.

Coulibaly said he’s reached out to his campus counselor and psychiatrist for help. But he wishes he could get more emotional support from his family. He said there’s a lot of stigma surrounding mental health issues in his home country.

"The way mental health is taken back home, just like 'you will be fine' or 'it’s going to pass' and stuff like this. So I had a lot of breakdowns," he said.

Right now, Coulibaly said, he’s just focused on getting through the holiday.

"I'm listening to African music from home and cooking. That's all I can do," he said. "And I'm hoping that this situation gets better and be at least able to go home next winter break."