Political Breakdown Special: Alex Padilla is California's Next U.S. Senator

Secretary of State Alex Padilla is tapped by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill California's soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat. Scott and Marisa discuss the pick with KPCC Senior Politics Reporter Libby Denkmann. Then, we revisit Padilla's appearance on Political Breakdown earlier this year, when he talked about his childhood in Pacoima, his early pursuit of a career in rocket science, and how he ended up as mayor of Los Angeles on September 11th, 2001.