Current COVID-19 Restrictions Will Likely Extend Into 2021
KQED News Staff
Statewide Hospital Demand Continues To  Surge

The stay-at-home orders affecting most Californians are likely to be renewed and extended into the new year. Statewide, just 2.5% of ICU beds are still available, but Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley stands at Zero Percent.
State Leaders Look at Restricting Police Crowd Control Weapons

The use of non-lethal projectiles by police at demonstrations in California have injured some protestors. Now, state leaders are proposing ways to restrict their use.
