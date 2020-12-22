Current COVID-19 Restrictions Will Likely Extend Into 2021

Statewide Hospital Demand Continues To Surge
The stay-at-home orders affecting most Californians are likely to be renewed and extended into the new year. Statewide, just 2.5% of ICU beds are still available, but Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley stands at Zero Percent.
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED
State Leaders Look at Restricting Police Crowd Control Weapons
The use of non-lethal projectiles by police at demonstrations in California have injured some protestors. Now, state leaders are proposing ways to restrict their use.
Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio