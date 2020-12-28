How the 'Shop Local' Message is Helping San Jose Businesses Cling On

In the absence of steady in-store traffic, Ashaolu and Macey have leaned heavily on their online store where customers can purchase coffee beans and gift cards even while the physical cafe is closed. And her small business isn't alone in relying on an online platform during the pandemic.

A survey conducted by the National Retail Federation found 42% of shoppers intended to shop solely online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashaolu built a robust online store so her customers could shop safely from home without having to check the latest restrictions from the county or city level.

"And I think there's also a faction of people who understand that businesses also need to survive this," Ashaolu said. "COVID is completely awful and there are people suffering health-wise, but businesses are suffering as well. So it's how you reconcile those two things."

Au Nguyen, the owner of San Jose clothing boutique Au La La, has also noticed her customers going out of their way to support her small business.

"People who actually shop here, they don't need to because we're not an essential business," Nguyen said. "So for them to spend their money and open their wallets in these hard times — they either love our brand or they are truly, actively trying to support us."

Nguyen opened her shop in San Jose's San Pedro Square in July. Her boutique is part of the Moment program, a small business incubator that provides subsidized rent in retrofitted garage spaces for nascent local businesses. She has been relying on San Pedro Square's foot traffic as people dine outdoors and go for walks on the street, which is sectioned off from cars to allow safe pedestrian traffic.