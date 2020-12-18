ICU Capacity Drops to Zero Percent at Many L.A. Area Hospitals

L.A. Area Hospitals Entering 'Surge Mode'

The availability of intensive care beds at many Southern California hospitals has reached zero percent because of an explosion of new COVID patients. Forecasts predict if infection rates continue, there could be thousands of people in need of ICU beds in the region by early next month.

Child Care Providers Keeping Doors Open With Little Support

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been tough for California’s child care providers. Many have struggled to keep their doors open in order to care for the children of essential workers, and getting little support themselves.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

New Union Negotiates with State on Behalf of Child Care Providers

For child care providers there is now a direct line to state officials to make the case that they need more resources to work safely during the pandemic. Yesterday, the newly ratified Child Care Providers Union had its second bargaining meeting with the state.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandes