L.A. County Health Director Warns 'The Worst is Still Before Us'

California Sees Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths. Again.

293 people died from the coronavirus in California yesterday and more than 50,000 new cases were reported, setting new daily records as the virus surges. This is putting the statewide healthcare system under great strain.

2021 Will See Big Changes in the Juvenile Justice System

Next year, there are big changes coming to how California deals with young people convicted of crimes. Starting July 1st, the Department of Juvenile Justice, that’s the youth equivalent of the state prison system, will stop accepting virtually all new wards, leaving the state’s 58 counties to figure out how to handle those young people.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

California's Population Boom is Slowing

A lot of the Golden State’ history is the story of booming population growth, but according to new state figures, California’s population grew at the slowest rate in more than a century.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED