Governor Orders 5,000 Body Bags as California Sees Record COVID-19 Deaths

COVID-19 Vaccine Rolled Out to Healthcare Workers Statewide

the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are going out to frontline healthcare workers across the state. We’ve tracked that story all this week and this morning we look at vaccinations in San Diego.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

New Vaccines Could Affect Participation in Ongoing Vaccine Trials

The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine and the anticipated approval of Moderna's vaccine could mean people who are involved in clinical trials for other vaccines might drop out of those studies.

Reporter: Tarryn Mento, KPBS

Sacramento to Review Accessibility of Testing Sites

A Sacramento disability rights advocate says it took him days to get a COVID-19 test because many of the county’s testing sites are not ADA accessible.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio