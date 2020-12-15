UC to Launch its First Bachelor's Program in Prison

Choate argues changing that is in everyone’s interest.

“We know that people with bachelor's degrees just don't come back to prison,” he said, noting the plan's potential cost savings through reduced recidivism.

A major study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Justice found that inmates who participate in educational opportunities behind bars are more than 40% less likely to return to prison.

Through the UC Irvine pilot project, an initial cohort of up to 30 men at the Richard J. Donovan correctional facility in San Diego will take courses toward a degree in sociology. The program relies on an existing transfer agreement between Southwestern College — a community college that runs an AA degree program inside the facility — and UC Irvine’s sociology department. The deal grants automatic admissibility to any Southwestern student who has completed the prerequisites for the major with a minimum 3.5 GPA.

“Taking this step brings us closer to fulfilling the central goal of the state’s Master Plan for Higher Education — that anyone from anywhere can earn a college degree,” said UCI Associate Professor Keramet Reiter, founding director of UCI’s LIFTED, the university’s prison education initiative.

Reiter has been developing the pilot program for more than two years. “It's been a dream of mine to see the UCs involved in higher education in prisons,” she said.