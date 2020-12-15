Who Should Be Prioritized for the Coronavirus Vaccine?

COVID Surge Facility Activated in Central Valley, As ICU's Reach Capacity

ICU bed capacity hit zero percent in the Central Valley over the weekend. Health officials are activating a COVID surge facility in the Tulare County town of Porterville to treat patients they don’t have room for at the local hospitals.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Health Care Workers Are Getting Vaccinated First, Who's Next?

Frontline health care workers are first in line for the coronavirus vaccine, but which essential workers should come next? Teachers? Delivery drivers? How about the farm workers who pick California’s food crops? The state of California is working with counties to figure it out, and they may not always see eye to eye.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED