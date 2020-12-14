California Demands Amazon Comply With Subpoenas Over COVID-19 Worker Safety

"We're investigating because we got reports, information, complaints about conditions, incidents," Becerra said. While the investigation is ongoing, "we believe that it merits looking into Amazon's protocols, practices, based on information that we have received."

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment left through an email that the company provides for members of the media.

Becerra wants a Sacramento County Superior Court judge to find that the company hasn't given specific details on its coronavirus prevention efforts in response to subpoenas issued Aug. 19, including its sick leave policies and cleaning procedures. He also wants access to the company's raw data on the number of infections and deaths at its facilities in California.

"We urgently need to know about complaints made by Amazon associates to the company about working conditions, potential retaliation taken against employees who raise these workplace safety concerns," he said. "We don't have time to drag our feet...our state finds itself in the thick of this pandemic."

His office wants to know which facilities have the highest infection rates, how the company defines which employees have been diagnosed with the virus, any contacts it has had with health officials, and documents related to any lawsuits or investigations by either individuals or other agencies.