Why Some Advocates Say AG Becerra Makes Sense as Biden’s Health Secretary

“That's just not a position that the state's highest law enforcement officer should be taking if they want to directly oppose the law and they want to take the position that certain records simply don't have to be released,” Snyder said.

Becerra was born in Sacramento in 1958 to parents who came to the U.S. from Mexico. In an interview with KQED’s Political Breakdown after he became attorney general, Becerra talked about how his parents influenced him.

"My dad couldn't walk into a restaurant because of the signs that said ‘no dogs or Mexicans allowed’ even though he was a U.S. citizen! This is when he was a younger man. But you know, he never spoke one time in any of the times that I've had an opportunity with him ill about this country because it's offered him so much and it let his four kids go on and have college or serve in the military,” Becerra said.

It seems like Becerra’s focus in public life and policymaking is in some ways a response to the injustices he witnessed, and continues to see directed at immigrants.

Becerra said he thinks his parents, and immigrant in the state "feel very proud that there's an attorney general for the state of California that can absorb, learn and punch back.”