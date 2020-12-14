First COVID-19 Vaccines Ship to California

California Doctors Ready for Reluctant Patients as Vaccines Arrive

As people start getting vaccinated, California doctors are preparing to talk to patients about it, and the physicians are expecting some resistance.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, KQED

One Third of California Restaurants Unlikely to Survive the Pandemic

That number of restaurants likely to close could be significantly higher in the Bay Area and Los Angeles County where immigrants make up a larger share of restaurant owners.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW