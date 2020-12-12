COVID-19 Surge Update, Child Care System Stressed by Pandemic

COVID-19 Hospital and Vaccine Update

The surge in coronavirus cases continued its steady rise this week, as California’s ICU capacity dropped to 9%. Meanwhile, approval for a potential COVID-19 vaccine may be only days away. But until the vaccine is widely distributed — months from now — hospitals face a long, dark winter.

Guests:

Dr. Robert Wachter, chair, UCSF Department of Medicine

Carmela Coyle, president and CEO, California Hospital Association

Child Care System Stressed by the Pandemic

California’s Department of Social Services estimates that nearly 2,500 family child care facilities have closed permanently since the pandemic began. Advocates say the child care system, already fragile before the pandemic, is now in crisis, as many essential workers are scrambling to find reliable — and affordable — care so that they can go to work.

Guests:

Loira Limbal, filmmaker, “Through the Night”

Amie Latterman, chief advancement officer, Children’s Council of San Francisco

Something Beautiful: Cavallo Point

We travel to the north end of the Golden Gate Bridge to visit Cavallo Point, which was named in 1775 for the wild horses that once roamed the region.