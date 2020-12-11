Hospitals in Parts of California Have Reached a Breaking Point

KQED is a proud member of
San Diego County Hospitals Grapple with Staffing Shortages

Almost 900 COVID positive or suspected positive patients are hospitalized in San Diego County, more than double a month ago. Hospitals are struggling with shortages of staff, personal protective equipment, and testing supplies.
Reporter: Tarryn Mento, KPBS

KCRW Investigation Shows How Housing Project Became a Sink Hole for Public Money

Back in 2016, voters in Los Angeles approved Proposition HHH, a billion dollar measure to pay for thousands of new housing units for the homeless over 10 years. KCRW’s Anna Scott has been looking at one project funded with a small slice of those funds.
Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

