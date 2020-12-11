Sam Oh on How the GOP Flipped Back House Seats in California

Changes inside the Newsom administration come as the Governor faces a nascent recall campaign and criticism over COVID-19 restrictions. Scott and Marisa discuss Newsom's chief of staff pick, his upcoming appointments for Senate and Attorney General, and new questions around Senator Dianne Feinstein's fitness for office. Then, Sam Oh, Vice President of Targeted Victory, joins to discuss lessons from leading the campaigns of Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Steel, who knocked off Democratic incumbents in Orange County congressional races.