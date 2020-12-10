For California Latinos, COVID Testing Resources Remain Scarce

California, Other States Join FTC in Alleging Facebook Illegally Squashed Competition

The Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states, including California, have accused Facebook of illegally squashing competition by operating as a social media monopoly.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Latinos Still Account for a Disproportionate Number of COVID-19 Deaths

Latinos are almost 40% of California’s population but they make up nearly 60% of the state’s cases of COVID-19, and half of the deaths. A new survey shows Latinos are more concerned than any other group about how the pandemic is affecting them.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Latino Activists Fear COVID Testing Resources Aren’t Enough

Nine months into the pandemic, COVID testing remains top of mind for Latino activists in the Bay Area. In July, we took you to a pop-up testing site set up by the Latino Task Force in San Francisco’s Mission District. Since then, they've been able to expand testing, but outcomes are still frustrating.

Guest: Jon Jacobo, Health Chair, Latino Task Force