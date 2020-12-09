L.A.'s Outdoor Dining Ban Survives Legal Challenges

Judge Rules L.A.'s Outdoor Dining Ban 'Arbitrary'

An L.A. County judge overturned a ban on outdoor dining Tuesday. In a tentative ruling, the judge called the ban an arbitrary way to control the coronavirus, adding that L.A. County public health officials failed to balance health risks with potential harm to the economy.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Restaurants Want Proof that Outdoor Dining Spreads Coronavirus

To find out more about the controversy over outdoor dining, and the people on both sides of that debate, The California Report's Mary Franklin Harvin spoke to a journalist who's been following the issue closely.

Guest: Farley Elliot, Senior Editor, Eater LA

Lawmakers Move to Declare Racism a Public Emergency

California lawmakers have introduced a new bill calling on the state to declare racism a public health crisis. The bill is big on goals but short on details at the moment.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED