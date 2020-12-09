Facebook Pledges $150 Million to Build Affordable Housing in the Bay Area

"It’s families who are minimum wage employed. It’s seniors on fixed income, individuals on disability. They might be paying 60, 70, 80, 90 percent of their income just on rent every single month, which puts them in a ridiculously precarious position of becoming homeless, and we’re seeing that now more than ever with the effects of COVID," Loving said.

She added that any entity trying to build affordable housing faces an uphill battle given the housing market in the Bay Area. Despite the exodus of locals fleeing high rents in recent years, the Bay Area is undersupplied by 699,000 housing units and needs to build 2.2 million more by 2070, according to a study published in March by the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR). And experts don't anticipate the current exodus of locals fleeing COVID-19 will budge those numbers much.

"The market will never create solutions for individuals and families with extremely low income. So the willingness [of tech firms] to use their positional power to say that this housing has to be for the most vulnerable people, that are disproportionately families of color that are really struggling in the bay. That is the kind of leadership that frankly we need a lot more of," Loving said.

Facebook's Community Housing Fund will be managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, the largest community development organization in the country.

"The size of the investment says that this is real. For these affordable housing developers that we work with, the more that one source of money can do more for their project, the faster they can get to construction," said Cindy Wu, executive director of LISC Bay Area.

One-third of the funding will be dedicated to Santa Clara County through Destination: Home, but projects from Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are also eligible to apply. The $150 million is expected to fund at least six projects by 2026.

Even before Facebook joined its corporate colleagues in making a billion-dollar pledge, the company began to demonstrate a commitment to building local affordable housing with its Catalyst Housing Fund, launched in 2016. Facebook has also invested in local companies, like Factory_OS, which builds modular housing.

Apple, Google and Cisco Spending, Too

So far, Apple has allocated $400 million toward building affordable housing of the $2.5 billion it pledged to fight the housing crisis in 2019. Its portfolio of investments includes a partnership with the California Housing Finance Agency to provide down payment and mortgage assistance for hundreds of first-time home buyers.

"[Housing] is going to take things like policy reform and zoning regulations to change in order for us to really change this at scale," said Jacquelline Fuller, who leads Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org. "But in the meantime, we can ... help contribute to affordable housing financing."

Google has spent $115 million of the $1 billion commitment it made last year, including $100 million in low-cost funding for housing developers and an investment in the aforementioned Factory_OS, to help it build a second factory.

Community housing activists say it's hard to find fault with the prospect of tens of thousands of affordable housing units coming online over the next 15 years or so.

But if there is a complaint, it’s that the tech companies are looking to get a return in the form of rents and tax credits. Geoff Morgan, president and CEO of the nonprofit affordable housing developer First Community Housing, would like to see the tech giants offer more outright grants than low-cost loans to affordable-housing developers.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't want to bite the hand that feeds me. There's some high-tech companies that, what they are doing is the reason why we're able to move forward on a lot of our projects. I just think [grants] would mean we could get deeper levels of affordability for the people that need it most — and we could build more housing units," Morgan said.