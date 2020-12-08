With Looming Threat of Evictions, California Bill Would Extend Renter Protections Through 2021

Right now, renters who have lost income due to the pandemic are shielded from eviction as long as they continue to pay 25% of their monthly rent. But that is set to expire on January 31. Tenant advocates fear if those protections are lifted, a wave of evictions could displace renters who have already been slammed financially by the pandemic. Over 2 million renter households in California reported “little to no confidence” in their ability to pay next month’s rent, according to the latest Household Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“If tens of thousands of folks are forced from their homes, COVID-19 will be much more likely to spread and have devastating consequences. And we can't allow that to be our fate,” Chiu said.

Kristina Soriano and Jonas Di Gregorio said extended renter protections can’t come soon enough. The couple live in San Francisco and both lost their jobs during the pandemic. Di Gregorio was a restaurant server and had a second job working in retail. Soriano taught music at an afterschool program in Berkeley.

“It's very stressful. Just the unknowing of it,” Soriano said.