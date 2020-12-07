Xavier Becerra's Cabinet Appointment Spells Political Change in California

San Bernardino County Stops Sending Ambulances to All 911 Medical Calls

San Bernardino County now has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Instead of paramedics answering every emergency call in an ambulance, healthcare workers will do more symptom assessments over the phone.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

Doctors and Nurses Brace for the Worst of COVID-19 Surge

Positive COVID tests and hospitalizations are both at record highs in California. Doctors and nurses are particularly vulnerable. Medical staffers in the Bay Area, Orange County, and the Central Valley weigh in as they watch cases mount.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

Xavier Becerra Appointed to Health and Human Services

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California’s Attorney General as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. Xavier Becerra would be the first Latino to serve in that role… a critical one now as impacts of the pandemic get worse.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED