California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Churches Fight to Stay Open

California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris

Regional and state leaders this week imposed strict new stay-at-home orders in an effort to curb rapidly rising rates of infection — even as the promise of not just one, but potentially two, COVID-19 vaccines offer glimmers of a light at the end of the tunnel. California’s first-ever surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, was recently appointed to chair the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee to help ensure that the vaccine is distributed in an equitable manner, especially among communities that have faced historic injustice. She also weighs in on the new public health orders.

Guest:

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California surgeon general

California Churches Fight to Stay Open

The U.S. Supreme Court intervened Thursday on behalf of several California churches who are petitioning to be allowed to hold indoor services despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s public health orders limiting them during the pandemic. With tighter restrictions looming statewide this month, we talk to church leaders about why they believe conducting indoor services is important.

Guests:

Bishop Arthur Hodges, South Bay United Pentecostal Church

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco

Something Beautiful: Marin County Civic Center

The Marin County Civic Center was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the late 1950s. However, the architect did not live to see the completion of the structure, which eventually received the honor of being both a California and a national historic landmark.