Newsom Issues Regional Stay-at-Home Order

Lockdown Issued Based on Regional Hospital Capacity

As a new wave of coronavirus cases engulf California, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a new regional stay at home order. Areas of the state where ICU capacity dips below 15 percent will have to shut down bars, hair salons, and in person dining both indoor and outdoor.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

New Survey Shows Weight of Mental Health Worries for Parents During COVID-19

The survey from Blue Shield of California was conducted in early October and found that when it came to education, nearly half of the parents were most concerned about COVID-19 health risks, followed by helping their child with remote learning, and their childs’ mental health.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED

Google Stands By Decision to Surveil and Fire Two Employees

The National Labor Relations Board complaint names two employees, both of whom Google fired just before Thanksgiving last year. One of them was organizing against Google's decision to work with a corporate consultant known for helping firms fend off unionization efforts.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Top Prosecutors Call for Immediate Actions to Combat Unemployment Fraud in Jails and Prisons

In a letter to Governor Newsom this week, the prosecutors say it was only the results of a federal subpoena that made the scope of the fraud clear to them. They are calling for an executive order to make it easier to identify fraudulent applications.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report