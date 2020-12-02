State Recommends Weekly COVID-19 Testing for Health Care Workers

The California Department of Public Health is recommending weekly COVID testing for all health care workers at hospitals. Nurses have been calling for this for months.

Reporter: Polly Stryker, KQED

Pacific Islander Communities Pull Together to Reduce COVID-19 Infection Rates

As COVID-19 cases soar, communities of color are bearing much of the burden, including Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. These communities around Sacramento are utilizing several strategies to bring infection rates down.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio