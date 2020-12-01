Hospital Admissions Surge as Governor Considers New Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state could see another stay-at-home order for regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admission rates are surging.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

GOP Has Won Back Four California Congressional Seats

Nearly a month after Election Day, the last of California’s close congressional races has been decided, and it brings good news for Republicans.

Reporter Guy Marzorati, KQED

Hundreds of Oil Wells Drilled Without Proper Regulations Last Year

Oil and gas companies got approval to drill hundreds of wells in California last year without proper review. That’s outraged environmental groups.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

False Allegations of Unemployment Fraud Mean Months-Long Fight For Some

The pandemic has forced millions of Californians to file for unemployment benefits, which has led the state to look for possible unemployment fraud. Those efforts have left some San Diego residents in a months-long fight for their payments.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS