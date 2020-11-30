Record Number of Californians Hospitalized for COVID-19

There are now more than 7,400 people hospitalized in California because of the coronavirus. That’s more than triple the number who were hospitalized just a month ago. As coronavirus cases surge, a new stay at home order takes effect for Los Angeles County residents.

Which Healthcare Workers Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine First?

Health care workers will be first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine once it’s available, but that first shipment may not be enough to vaccinate all of them. California has 2.4 million health care workers, but the state expects to receive just 1 to 2 million vaccines in the first allocation from the federal government.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Tobacco Industry Coalition Looks to Referendum to Overturn Flavored Tobacco Ban

California legislators passed a law this year banning the retail sale of flavored tobacco products in the state as a way to stop young people from getting hooked on the products. Now a coalition backed by the tobacco industry says it’s collected more than a million voter signatures to place a referendum on the November 2022 ballot that would overturn the flavored tobacco ban if passed.

US Citizenship Test Just Got Longer and Potentially Harder to Pass

Starting Tuesday, applicants for naturalization will have to take a new naturalization test. The Trump administration is doubling the length of the test from 10 to 20 questions, and the list of possible questions people need to study will also increase to 128. Critics say a longer test is meant to discourage people from becoming citizens.

Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

UC Application Deadline Extended Due to Technical Difficulties

Because of an online power outage it experienced, UC is extending the deadline for applications from today, Monday, to Friday of this week. But now that the system is back up and running, UC is advising prospective students not to procrastinate and get in their applications as soon as possible.