KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Food Banks Face Enormous Need This Thanksgiving
Morning Report

Food Banks Face Enormous Need This Thanksgiving

KQED News Staff
Volunteer at Union Station in Pasadena takes boxed Thanksgiving dinners out to people waiting in their cars.

Food Banks Face Enormous Need This Thanksgiving

Many Californians confront incredible hardships this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic. Food banks all over the state are stepping in to fill in the gaps, including distributing Thanksgiving meals. They expect the need this year to be enormous.
Guest: Amanda Green, Director, Union Station Homeless Services

Rare Rose Flourishes on Alcatraz After Decades of Neglect

Many of Alcatraz Island’s indoor spaces are off-limits to visitors because of the pandemic. But The Rock’s craggy outdoor landscape is full of unexpected finds, like a rare rose once thought to be extinct. 
Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED

Sponsored