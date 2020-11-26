Food Banks Face Enormous Need This Thanksgiving

Many Californians confront incredible hardships this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic. Food banks all over the state are stepping in to fill in the gaps, including distributing Thanksgiving meals. They expect the need this year to be enormous.

Guest: Amanda Green, Director, Union Station Homeless Services

Many of Alcatraz Island’s indoor spaces are off-limits to visitors because of the pandemic. But The Rock’s craggy outdoor landscape is full of unexpected finds, like a rare rose once thought to be extinct.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED