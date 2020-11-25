Incarcerated People Got Hundreds of Millions in California Unemployment Scam

A group of California prosecutors says thousands of state prison inmates, have scammed California's Employment Development Department out of hundreds of millions of dollars of unemployment benefits.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Elected Officials Weigh Public Health Against Economic Needs

As many California counties and cities implement pandemic shutdowns, elected officials confront the charged issue of how to balance public health and the needs of the economy. The mayor of Long Beach, felt the pain of the pandemic personally when his mother and stepfather died from the coronavirus.

Guest: Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach