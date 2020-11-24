Health Officials Urge Californians to Scale Back Holiday Plans As COVID-19 Cases Surge

New COVID-19 cases in the state continue to increase rapidly, with well over a million cases so far. In Los Angeles County, supervisors are contemplating a strict stay-at-home order, similar to the one implemented in the early days of the pandemic.

Judge Denies Reopen Request from San Diego Businesses

A San Diego judge has denied a request from a group of local businesses demanding to be allowed to reopen indoor operations, despite record numbers of coronavirus cases in California. The judge found that the risk to public health outweighed the needs of the businesses.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

How Far Will the Biden Administration Go To Reunite Separated Immigrant Families?

President-elect Joe Biden has said that on his first day in office, he'll create a task force to reunite migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration. It's a monumental task that could prove easier said than done.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED