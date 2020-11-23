In First for SF, District Attorney Chesa Boudin Charges Former Police Officer With Homicide

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Monday that he has filed homicide charges against former police officer Christopher Samayoa for the 2017 shooting of 42-year-old Keita O’Neil.

Boudin’s decision to charge the former SFPD officer marks the first time in the city’s history that a district attorney has brought homicide charges against an officer.

During a press conference Monday, Boudin announced five charges against Samayoa, including voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, assault by an executive officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

O’Neil, suspected of carjacking a California Lottery van in Potrero Hill, led police in a vehicle pursuit on the morning of Dec. 1, 2017 through the Bayview district. Hitting a dead-end in the Alice Griffith housing project, O’Neil fled the vehicle, running past the squad car that Samayoa was in.

Samayoa fired his weapon through the passenger side window, fatally striking O’Neil. O’Neil was unarmed.

“Body camera footage shows that not a single other officer pulled out their service weapon or pointed at Mr. O’Neil,” Boudin said Monday. “As a result of Officer Samayoa’s terrible, tragic and unlawful decision to pull and fire his gun that day, Mr. O’Neil was killed and my office is filing charges today.”