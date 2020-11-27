KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Lateefah Simon and Ron Davis on Reforming Policing
Political Breakdown

Lateefah Simon and Ron Davis on Reforming Policing

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Lateefah Simon on Political Breakdown

The calls for police reform after the killing of George Floyd moved from the streets to the ballot box in California this year, as voters approved changes to oversight and funding from San Diego and Los Angeles to Oakland and San Francisco. Scott and Marisa revisit two interviews from earlier this year with BART Director and activist Lateefah Simon and former police chief Ron Davis, who are serving as policing advisors to Governor Gavin Newsom. 

Sponsored