The calls for police reform after the killing of George Floyd moved from the streets to the ballot box in California this year, as voters approved changes to oversight and funding from San Diego and Los Angeles to Oakland and San Francisco. Scott and Marisa revisit two interviews from earlier this year with BART Director and activist Lateefah Simon and former police chief Ron Davis, who are serving as policing advisors to Governor Gavin Newsom.
Political Breakdown
Lateefah Simon and Ron Davis on Reforming Policing
28 min
Lateefah Simon on Political Breakdown
