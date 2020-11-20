Newsom Orders Overnight Curfew for Most Californians

How Police and the Public Are Likely to Respond to Newsom's Curfew Order

Governor Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as California tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the limited stay-at-home order is being implemented in 41 counties.

Guest: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

New Report Shows State Employment Agency Left People Vulnerable to Identity Theft

The report says E.D.D. has sent at least 38 million pieces of mail containing Social Security numbers since the start of the pandemic. The problem persists even though the state auditor asked the agency to remove this information from many of these documents a year and a half ago.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report