San Jose Voted to Expand Police Oversight. What Happens Next?

Earlier this November, San Jose voters overwhelming supported Measure G, which will expand the role of the Office of the Independent Police Auditor who oversees the San Jose Police Department. The newly passed measure allows police auditor staff to access internal investigation records and un-redacted records on uses of force and shootings.

On November 18, the Rules Committee unanimously voted to revisit the police contract with the SJPD. During that meeting, Mayor Sam Liccardo said that the public no longer feel they can trust the police to police themselves.

"The public has moved beyond that moment and certainly, they have expressed their views on the streets and in the ballot box," Liccardo said on Wednesday. "I think we owe it to them to move forward."

The measure also changes how officers are disciplined. Before Measure G was passed, the police contract enabled arbitrators to reverse disciplinary decisions made by the chief of police and city manager.