Stockton's Mayor Lost Reelection. Will His Initiatives Continue?

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has lost reelection to his challenger, Republican pastor and veteran Kevin Lincoln. Tubbs conceded the race on Tuesday. Tubbs launched initiatives that generated national attention. When he leaves office, the resilience of those programs will be tested.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

California's Economic Outlook is Better than Expected

Budget projections released yesterday show the state’s finances are in a better position than many expected this far into the pandemic. The number of people signing up for assistance programs has been below expectations, and tax revenue is higher.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Apple to Pay $113 Million Over Battery Lawsuits

California and 33 other states have announced a $113 million settlement against Apple. It accounts for false claims made by the company about battery performance and processing power in some iPhones.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Nurses Grapple With Pandemic Fatigue and Frustration as COVID Cases Surge

As COVID cases surge in California, we decided to check back in with some of the nurses and doctors we followed early in the outbreak, including an emergency room nurse in the Bay Area.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

About That Blue Wave...

More than two weeks after Election Day, two of California’s congressional districts remain uncalled. But we already know that the 'Blue Wave' from 2018, when Democrats flipped several Republican house seats, didn’t hold up so well in 2020.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED