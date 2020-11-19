For Some Kids, Distance Learning Is Rough. For Others It's Excruciating

As a toddler, Kenley Gupta stopped speaking after her mom died.

She recovered over the years from this anxiety disorder, called mutism. But in 2020, at the age of eight, she went silent again.

The mood change occurred soon after her school shut down.

Normally a social butterfly and a good student, after the pandemic forced her school to adopt full-time distance learning, Kenley often crumpled into a ball and hid under her blanket, clutching Green Guy, her favorite stuffed animal. Most of the time she refused to talk. The few words she did utter were expressed in her stuffy’s cartoon voice.

Instead of logging onto Zoom for classes, she spent much of the day gaming, glued to a hot pink iPad. She also stopped drawing and started to eat more.

“There was a kind of almost compulsive snacking that I had never seen before,” said Jay Gupta, Kenley’s dad.

Kenly said she was "really shocked" when her school closed.

"I was really sad I couldn’t see my friends,” she explained.

As a single dad, Jay is struggling too. He's trying to juggle his job as a philosophy professor and keep Kenley’s twin brother, Aniken, on track as well. Aniken despises distance learning as much as his sister does.

“I much prefer real school because I’m an energy boy,” he said. “Home school, I just sit on the couch and say blaah.”

Though Aniken’s mental health hasn’t declined during the lockdown, the eight-year-old did fall behind in his school work as the months passed.

“I really felt like I was out at sea,” said his father. “At some point, I gave up.”