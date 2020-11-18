L.A. County Could Be Headed for Lockdown as COVID Cases Surge

California’s most populated county could be headed for a three-week lockdown. Yesterday officials in Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses after daily confirmed coronavirus cases more than doubled in the last two weeks. Hospitalizations there are up 30%.

Childcare Industry on the Verge of Collapse Due to COVID-19 Requirements

Child care providers who care for some of the state’s neediest families are warning the system is about to collapse if they don’t get help. Their union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Developers Squandered Billions of Dollars Meant for Affordable Housing

A scathing new report from the state’s auditor says state agencies squandered billions of dollars from bonds meant for building affordable housing. Developers missed a deadline to use state money that could have helped finance low-income housing units.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

Black Student Group Hopes Grant Will Bolster Racial Equity

California voters rejected Prop 16, the ballot measure that would have reinstated affirmative action. That’s despite polling this summer that showed most Californians think racial inequality is a major issue. Student groups working to bridge long-term equity gaps on their campuses hoped Prop 16 would bolster their efforts.

Reporter: Kayleen Carter, CalMatters Student Journalism Network