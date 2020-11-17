Why State is 'Putting the Brakes' on Reopening

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, 41 counties in the state are now in the "purple" tier, indicating the most widespread risk. This comes as the holidays loom near. Will these new restrictions make a difference?

Guest: Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, UC San Francisco Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Chair

Most Californians Back To Tightest COVID-19 Restrictions

Governor Gavin Newsom and his top health advisors are concerned about a sharp jump in California’s COVID cases. They’re rising at a level that, if unchecked, Newsom says could overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Newsom Apologizes for Attending Birthday Party of a State Lobbyist

Governor Newsom is apologizing for attending the birthday party of a state lobbyist and friend earlier this month. Newsom has come under fire for breaking with his own guidance to Californians about gathering in groups during the pandemic.

State Audit Shows Insufficient Oversight in Lead Cleanup at L.A Exide Battery Site

Toxic lead has long contaminated a working class Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Now a state audit concludes clean up around that facility will take longer than planned.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED