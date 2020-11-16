How Biden's Pledge to End Travel Ban Could Impact Immigrant Communities

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to end the Trump administration’s travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations, including Iran. The impact could be big in California, which is home to the largest Iranian community in the country.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Why The LA Times Handed Over Letters Page to Trump Supporters

The Los Angeles Times provided a page full of letters from Trump supporters this weekend. The move led to a lot of pushback online.

Guest: Sewell Chan, Los Angeles Times Editorial Page Editor