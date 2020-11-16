KQED is a proud member of
How Biden's Pledge to End Travel Ban Could Impact Immigrant Communities
Morning Report

11 min
KQED News Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to denounce the travel ban imposed by President Trump. Protests are taking place at airports across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to end the Trump administration’s travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations, including Iran. The impact could be big in California, which is home to the largest Iranian community in the country.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED 

Why The LA Times Handed Over Letters Page to Trump Supporters
The Los Angeles Times provided a page full of letters from Trump supporters this weekend. The move led to a lot of pushback online.
Guest: Sewell Chan, Los Angeles Times Editorial Page Editor 

