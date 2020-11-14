Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, COVID-19 Spike and Vaccine Hopes

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis’ name has been floated as a candidate for filling the U.S. Senate seat that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will vacate when she is sworn in in January 2021. Kounalakis became California’s first female lieutenant governor when she was elected in 2018 — in her first run for political office — and one of her earliest endorsements came from Harris. Kounalakis reflects on her political career and discusses what’s at the top of her agenda as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest:

Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California (D)

Hopes Grow for COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Surge

The winter surge of coronavirus cases predicted by medical experts is here. The U.S. hit a daily record on Thursday with more than 160,000 people testing positive for the virus. In California, 11 counties are returning to more restrictive measures to try to control the virus’ spread as the statewide tally of cases reached a total of 1 million.

Meanwhile, hope is growing for a vaccine following a promising announcement this week from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing infection among trial volunteers.

And as part of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition plans, three UCSF doctors were appointed to a new national coronavirus task force.